Dispur, August 10: Today, August 10, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out major initiatives for the state's Chutia community. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sarma said that the Chutia community's aspirations, which were ignored for decades, are taking centre stage under his government. The Assam CM said that students belonging to the Chutia community will receive reservations in state universities, polytechnic institutes, and engineering colleges for higher education.

He also said that a statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani would be built in the state. "From the statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani to ₹77+ cr grants, a State University & reservation of seats, this is NEW Assam, where heritage fuels progress," Himanta Biswa Sarma's post read. Soon after Biswa made the announcement, people started asking questions, as many were unaware of the existence of such a community in the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma Fulfils Specially-Abled Man’s Wish, Gifts Him Battery-Operated Wheelchair (Watch Video).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Reservation of Seats for Chutia Students

For decades, the Chutia community’s aspirations were ignored. ❌ Under our Govt, they’re taking centre stage! 💪 From the statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani to ₹77+ cr grants, a State University & reservation of seats, this is NEW Assam, where heritage fuels progress. pic.twitter.com/IgCNfU8q7V — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 10, 2025

Netizens React to Name of Chutia Community

Chutiya is a community name? Didn't know till now. 🙈 — Raman (@nvramankumar) August 10, 2025

First Time Hearing the Name of Such Community

First time hearing the name of such community 😁 — ASAN (@Atulsingh_asan) August 10, 2025

Konsi community? — Parihar HIMANSHU Singh🦅 (@King_himanshu08) August 10, 2025

One user asked, "Chutiya is a community name? Didn't know till now," while a second user said that it was the first time he was hearing the name of such a community.

All About Chutia Community

"Konsi community?" a third user asked, wanting to know more about the Chutia community, while a fourth user congratulated its members. While the netizens reacted with shock to the name of the Chutia community, scroll below to learn about the history and origins of the ancient kingdom. The Chutia community is an ethnic group native to Assam. The people of the Chutia community are historically associated with the Chutia kingdom, which was established between the 12th and 16th centuries in the Brahmaputra Valley. ‘Rahul Gandhi Visited Assam Solely to Criticise Me but Elevated My Political Stature’, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Although the community is called Chutia and is an ancient kingdom, the name is pronounced as "Sutia." The Chutia community resides in the upper Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur. It is worth noting that the Chutia people constitute one of the core groups that form the Assamese people. The Chutia kingdom was well known for its rich culture, agricultural prosperity, and contributions to Assamese society.

In today's time, the Chutia community is recognised as an Other Backwards Class (OBC) in Assam. It is continuing to preserve its distinct traditions, linguistic influences, and cultural expressions of festivals such as Bihu. Its members are engaged in agriculture, other small businesses, and public service. In his announcement, Sarma said 18 seats will be reserved for Chutia students in state universities, nine seats in polytechnic institutes, and 32 seats in engineering colleges for higher education.

