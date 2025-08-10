Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: German club Borussia Dortmund will be facing Juventus in a pre-season friendly game this evening at the Signal Iduna Park. Juventus played out a 2-2 draw with Reggiana in the last game and the Bianconeri will be keen to return to winnings ways ahead of a gruelling campaign. Igor Tudor is an experienced coach and he is capable of getting the team back to the top after a below par performance in the 2024/25 season. Opponent Dortmund did well in Europe last term but had a poor return in the league. They will need to vastly improve if they are to have a successful campaign. Jude Bellingham's Brother Jobe Bellingham Joins Borussia Dortmund On Five-Year Long Deal.

Jonathan David, the Canadian international, will lead the attack for Juventus with Francisco Conceição and Fabio Miretti as the attacking midfielders behind him. Gleison Bremer will be the leader at the back with Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly completing the defensive line. Manuel Locatelli is the star player in midfield for the Italian team.

Jobe Bellingham is a key player in midfield for Borussia Dortmund and he will keep the Juventus backline on their toes throughout the game. This game is special for Mats Hummels as he makes his farewell appearance in the Dortmund shirt in this tie. Maximilian Beier and Serhou Guirassy will be leading the attack in a two-man forward line.

Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Match Details

Match Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus Date Sunday, August 10 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Signal Iduna Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

In their final pre-season club friendly, Borussia Dortmund will host Juventus on Sunday, August 10. The Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus club friendly will be played at the Signal Iduna Park, and it will begin at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Palermo 0-3 Manchester City, Club Friendly 2025: Tijjani Reijnders Scores Brace As The Citizens Win Anglo-Palermitan Trophy.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus live telecast on any TV channel. For Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus online viewing options, read below.

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans, however, have an online viewing option for Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus club friendly 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Users can also follow both clubs' social media handles to follow Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus live score updates. It will be a feisty game with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

