New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): BJP national working president Nitin Nabin arrived at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday as he is set to assume charge as the party's national president later in the day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the headquarters to attend the event.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who was also present at the event, said, " After the nomination process, Nitin Nabin will take charge as the National President....Be it Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, TMC, all these are familial parties..."

The BJP headquarters in the national capital bore a celebratory look ahead of Nitin Nabin's assuming charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event around 11:30 am. Including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh BJP party source told ANI, also as per the press release issued on January 16, K Laxman, National Returning Officer for 'Sangathan Parv'.

BJP mentioned that the official announcement process regarding the National President will take place between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Nitin Nabin is currently serving as the working president.

The BJP's National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold. The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

As scheduled, the nomination process took place today, January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman also announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour. (ANI)

