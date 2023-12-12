New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The overall air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' range on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' range, at 356, in the RK Puram area at 8 am, while Anand Vihar logged 365.

Further, as per the CPCB, the AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 335 on Tuesday morning.

Visuals showed a thick layer of fog shrouding the iconic India Gate on Tuesday, with the visibility reduced significantly.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the Ashok Vihar area was also recorded in the 'very poor' range at 298 at 8 am on Tuesday, down marginally from 365 the day before.

The air quality in Narela also slipped from 'poor' at 300 on Monday, 8 am, to the 'very poor' range, at 339, on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the overall air quality index in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category, the CPCB informed.

As a thick layer of fog blanketed the city on Sunday, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' range, at 346, in the RK Puram-Munirka area at 8 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality in Anand Vihar stood at 310 at 8 am, according to CPCB data, while ITO logged 328 at the same time.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a forecast for the national capital earlier, saying there was no likelihood of showers till December 11. It predicted clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.

The city has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'. (ANI)

