New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Delhi Police has detained four men with about Rs 3 crore in cash, suspected to be hawala money from the Jharera flyover in southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Their motorcycles were also seized, they said.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Mohd Shomeen, Jishan, Danish, and Santosh.

"Four persons along with their two-wheelers and two black bags have been apprehended from Jharera flyover, NH-48 by the beat staff of PP Subroto Park, PS Delhi Cantt. Cash amounting to Rs 3 crores has been recovered from their possession, with initial suspicion of hawala money," the police officials said.

As per the police, they received a tip-off that four men were carrying a large amount in cash on two motorcycles.

"A team from the Subroto Park police post barricaded the area and started checking the vehicles," they said,

They further said that on inquiry, the accused persons termed the recovered amount as hawala money belonging to one Mohd. Vakil Malik who works as a scrap dealer in Shahdara.

Keeping in view the latest guidelines of the Election Commission the above information was passed to Senior officers, Election Flying Squad Team, Delhi Cantt, and Income Tax Authorities and the above-alleged persons and their phones were handed over to the above officials, the officials added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

