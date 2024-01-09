New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A 38-year-old man, accused of allegedly inducing home buyers on the pretext of providing flats in the proposed projects under the guise of a purported DDA-approved land pooling policy, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police.

According to the information from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), a complaint was registered on the complaint of Vaibhav Kumar Singh & Ors. The complaints were received in EOW from Dwarka District and these complaints were related to DDA's Land Pooling Policy fraud.

Also Read | AJS Behl Dies: 1962 India-China War Veteran Passes Away at 82 in Haryana’s Chandimandir.

The complainants alleged that they were induced by office bearers of Kamp Developers Pvt. Ltd. to purchase flats in the project "The Crystal Residency" and "Eden Height" in L-Zone, Dwarka, which was to be built on 10 acres of land.

The MOU between Kamp Developers and the complainants were signed by the alleged Pradeep Sehrawat. All the complainants were assured of getting their flats in 2019 and complainants had also an option to get the entire amount back with an annual interest of 9% compounded annually after three years from the date of signing the MOU.

Also Read | PFI’s Plea Opposing Centre’s Ban Before HC: Delhi High Court Renotifies Hearing on Popular Front of India’s Plea Challenging Five-Year Ban.

"In the MOU, the consideration amount, as well as the details of flat/dwelling unit, were mentioned with per square feet cost. During the enquiry, it was revealed that the builder started two projects namely "The Crystal Residency" and "Eden Heights" and no development work had taken place so far," the EOW said.

During the investigation of the case, 30 more complaints were received and all the complaints were clubbed with investigation of the said case.

It is submitted that the concept of Land Pooling Policy (LPP) was conceived by the government in the year 2013 that under the Land Pooling Policy (Policy of LPP), DDA will pool the land parcels owned by individuals, a group of owners or a builder, then develop the land and will return it to the owners.

The concept is about developing urban land parcels available in the city, especially in the outskirts, in an efficient, sustainable and equitable manner. The policy was notified in 2018 but the miscreants found it an opportunity and started exploiting this proposal/plan of the Government since 2018.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that DDA had not given any license/approval to alleged Kamp Developers Pvt Ltd. The alleged company had not submitted any land in the DDA under the Land Pooling Policy. The said project was also not registered with RERA. It is further submitted that a large no. of complainants/victims were cheated by applicant Pradeep Sehrawat on the pretext of providing flats in the name of the Land Pooling Policy of DDA," the EOW added.

A team comprising Sub-Inspector Lakhan and HC Subodh No. 316/EOW under the close supervision of ACP Hari Singh and the overall guidance of Surendra Choudhary, DCP/EOW, was working on the investigation of the case.

After obtaining sufficient evidence against the accused Pradeep Sehrawat, he was arrested in the present case on January 5, 2024.

Pradeep Sehrawat graduated with B.E. (Electronics) from Ireland in 2007. After that, he was employed with Intel Company for two years. Thereafter, he came back to India and started the business of trading in the stock market. In 2014, to exploit the concept of DDA's Land Pooling Policy, he along with his associates incorporated the company Kamp Developers Pvt Ltd. and cheated the innocent home-buyers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)