New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, Atifa and Asma, both 24, who had allegedly been living in India illegally for years. They were found to be residing in the national capital without valid documents or permits.

According to the police, the two individuals had entered India illegally via river routes near the India-Bangladesh border. They traveled to Delhi via local trains and had been staying in various locations to evade detection.

The police have initiated the deportation process with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), in New Delhi. This operation is part of a broader drive launched by the East District Police on November 19, 2024, to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Since the commencement of the drive, nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported, police said adding that they are continuing their efforts to detect more illegal immigrants residing in the district.

Earlier, the Delhi Police's Foreign Cell team apprehended six illegal Bangladeshi nationals who were working in and around the Jahangirpuri and Mahindra Park area, posing as transgenders.

In a post on X, DCP North-West Delhi said, "Six Illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Foreign Cell team. Six mobile phones with the banned IMO app, used for communication with Bangladesh, were recovered from their possession."

According to the police, these individuals engaged in activities such as begging at traffic signals. Acting on a confidential tip-off, the police conducted an investigation and, after gathering concrete evidence, apprehended six transgender people near Jahangirpuri Metro Station.

The police also recovered mobile phones from their possession, which they were using to communicate with their families in Bangladesh.

Authorities received information that a significant number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were residing in these areas with fake identities and forged documents. The Special Staff team also received a tip-off regarding this issue, but the informant requested anonymity. The information revealed that six Bangladeshis, disguised as transgenders, were earning money at traffic signals and were involved in other activities. (ANI)

