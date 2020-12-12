New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy has been arrested and sent to judicial custody allegedly for befriending a 15-year-old girl on Facebook by making an account under a false name, and forcing her for marriage and kidnapping her, Delhi Police said.

The girl who went missing on October 23 has also been found.

Shoyab Khan, a resident of Ratnaki village in Rajasthan's Alwar reached Delhi on October 22 and allegedly forced the girl who he met on Facebook to marry him. Later, he took the girl to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and eventually dropped her inside an auto-rickshaw at Badarpur border on October 26 and ran away.

The Delhi Police started the investigation after the girl's father filed her missing complaint at Rajouri Garden Police Station on October 23.

"Immediately information of the kidnapped girl sent to all the agencies and call detail records, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and all relevant social media account of the kidnapped girl were scrutinized in detailed. During the investigation, it is revealed that one Facebook account namely SK Sinha is frequently messaging her. After rigorous efforts it revealed that Facebook account of the SK Sinha is created by Shoyab Khan, a resident of Ratnaki Village in Rajasthan's Alwar," the police said.

A raid was also conducted at his village but he along with his family absconded.

"Immediately, a team was comprised to raid at the village of suspect Shoyab Khan. Raid was conducted but Shoyab Khan and his family found absconded from their village along with all the relatives and no clue of the kidnapped girl was found due to local language and insolence of local people," the police said.

After several days, the accused was nabbed near Badarpur border in Delhi. (ANI)

