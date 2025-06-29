New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Two men who allegedly robbed and attacked with knife two US nationals in a Delhi park were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police early Sunday, an official said.

Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their right leg in the shootout and have been hospitalised, he said.

The robbery incident occurred on the intervening night of June 25 and 26 in southeast Delhi's Astha Kunj Park when the American national and his female friend were taking a walk, the official said.

The accused attacked the US national with a knife, injuring both his hands, and snatched the mobile phone of his companion during the robbery.

According to the police, the victim was initially taken to a private hospital and later shifted to another private hospital in Sarita Vihar for surgery.

"Based on his friend's statement, who is also the complainant, an FIR was registered related to robbery and causing hurt," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Aishwarya Sharma during a press conference said.

Following the registration of the case at Amar Colony police station, a special team was constituted which undertook extensive technical surveillance in the areas surrounding Astha Kunj Park, Garhi, Kalkaji and Nehru Place.

"After identifying suspects through CCTV footage and local informers, the team received specific information about the movement of the accused in the early hours of Sunday. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid at the entry and exit gate of Astha Kunj Park around 1:30 am," said the Additional DCP.

At approximately 5:10 am, the accused, identified by informers as Jatin alias Mogli and Akshay, were spotted approaching from the Iskcon Temple side.

The police asked the suspects to surrender but they opened fire on the police party, the officer said.

"three rounds were fired by the accused, with one bullet hitting the bulletproof jacket of an inspector and another hitting the jacket of a head constable. No police personnel were injured," she said.

In self-defence, the police team fired three rounds aiming at the legs of the accused. Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their right legs and were subsequently overpowered with the assistance of other team members.

"They were immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment," she added.

A sophisticated pistol with two live rounds and a country-made katta with one live round were recovered from their possession. The police also seized three empty cartridges fired by the accused and three empty cartridges fired by the police team. Additionally, the mobile phone robbed during the incident was also recovered.

The police identified the accused as Jatin alias Mogli (20), a resident of Uttam Nagar, who has prior involvement in two cases of assault and Akshay Baithini (20), a resident of Amritpuri, Garhi, who has no known previous criminal record.

"During interrogation, Jatin revealed that he and Akshay were schoolmates and had dropped out after class 5. They had fallen into bad company and developed addictions to alcohol and drugs.

"Jatin, who has two previous cases of assault and robbery against him, admitted to targeting people at isolated locations like parks and parking lots to commit crimes for easy money," said Additional DCP Sharma.

Jatin told police that on the night of the incident, they noticed the US national and his friend walking in the secluded area of the park and decided to rob them. They attacked the man with a knife and fled with the woman's iPhone. They were again planning to commit a robbery in the same area on Sunday when they were apprehended, she said.

The case was registered at Amar Colony, and further investigation is underway to determine their possible involvement in other incidents.

