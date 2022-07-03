New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a man 'wanted' in murder cases in the national capital and declared him a Proclaimed Offender in court.

According to the police, the arrested man was a dreaded criminal, been 'wanted' in two cases of murder, attempt to murder, and one case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

The man identified as 27-year-old Sujit Kumar, resident of Shamshan ghat pusta of Geeta colony in the national capital, was arrested at the Aligarh Railway Station.

As per the police, information about the said dreaded criminal, who was involved in a number of cases including murder and attempt to murder was received on June 30 that he will come from Begusarai by Kamakhaya North East Express and will take public transport from Aligarh Railway Station.

Acting on the information, a constituted police team reached Aligarh railway station and enquired about him.

The police said that Sujit tried to escape knowing the presence of the cops but one policeman identified him with a tattoo on his neck.

"Sujit was wanted in an attempt to murder case of Geeta Colony police station under the section 307, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 and 54 of the Arms Act and was also declared a Proclaimed Offender last year by the Court of Vinod Joshi, Karkadooma," the police said.

"A Non-bailable warrant was also issued against him in a case FIR No. 05/2018 under IPC section 302, 34 at the Gandhi Nagar police station by the Court of Arun Shukija, Ld ASJ (East)-03 KKD (Karkardooma) Courts Delhi vide order dated May 31," it added.

According to the police, the 27-year-old man was born in Bihar and had studied up to the 11th standard. He has been into criminal activities since his school times. During his schooling in 2014, he was accused of being involved in a murder case under FIR no. 793/14, at the Geeta colony police station.

The police said that the accused was also involved in various cases of the NDPS Act, dacoity, robbery, murder, attempt to murder, and theft. (ANI)

