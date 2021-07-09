New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A team of special cell Northern Range of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a snatcher after an encounter in the Rohini area.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Satish alias Vicky, who is wanted in more than 20 cases of snatching and robbery.

During the shootout between the snatcher and the police, Satish sustained injuries. He has been shifted to the hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

