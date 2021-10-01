New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday busted an interstate gang of robbers near the Kashmere Gate area of the national capital who were involved in committing armed robberies in different parts of the country.

As per the information received by Delhi Police, two robbers committed a robbery at gunpoint in the Morvi City area of Gujarat on September 28 and the robbers moved to Delhi NCR after a day.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 11 Price To Drop Below Rs 40,000.

"We received the information from Gujarat Police on Thursday that the robbers identified as Jaideep and Sandeep moved to Delhi. Immediately, we deployed a team of Special Cell near ISBT Kashmere Gate and spotted two suspicious persons, identified as Jaideep and Sandeep," the police said.

Further, police informed that both the robbers tried to escape from the spot, but were nabbed and disarmed by the team.

Also Read | Liquor Crisis: Delhi Tipplers Throng Govt Shops As Private Outlets Down Shutters for 45 Days.

Police have recovered a single shot pistol of .315 with six live cartridges and cash worth Rs 3.90 lakhs.

A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)