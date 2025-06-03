New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended two wanted criminals involved in serious crimes in two separate encounters in South East Delhi late last night.

According to an official, the first encounter took place in Jaitpur, where police arrested Asif, who was accused of attacking Delhi Police Head Constable Karan Mavi on May 27.

The second shootout occurred around 4:30 am in the Kalindi Kunj area, where another accused, Rajpal, was injured during an exchange of fire.

The accused were injured during the encounters and were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment.

The Jaitpur encounter involved Asif, who had attacked HC Karan Mavi in Jaitpur just a few days ago. He was tracked down and caught during a late-night operation by the police.

In a separate operation, the second encounter took place in Kalindi Kunj, where Rajpal, accused of kidnapping and murdering a girl on May 30, was nabbed by the police. During the shootout, bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of SI Shubham from the Special Staff team.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi police arrested three armed robbers after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Usmanpur area, in which two of them were injured during the shootout.

The accused, identified as Sameer (21) and Tarun (23), both residents of Shahdara, and Kunal Sharma (23), a resident of Pandav Nagar, Meerut, opened fire on the police team using illegal firearms. The police retaliated, injuring all three suspects during the exchange.

According to the official, a police team from PS New Usmanpur was on patrol duty when it received a tip-off regarding the presence of individuals involved in recent robberies who were allegedly planning another crime near 5th Pusta.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee into the nearby jungle. When the police team instructed them to stop for a check, the suspects opened fire in an attempt to escape.

During the exchange of fire, two suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs. The injured suspects were taken to JPC Hospital for medical treatment. Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot.

During sustained interrogation, all three accused confessed to their involvement in the present and other criminal cases. (ANI)

