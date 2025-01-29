New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to have averted a gang war by arresting two members of Ankit Sersa gang from Narela area of outer north Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused -- Raj Mishra (22) and Ajay (22) -- were arrested from Narela on Tuesday. They were in an attempt to kill a member of the rival Gogi Gang, he said.

"The operation began when sources indicated that the suspects were planning an attack. Staff intercepted a Honda City near a school in Narela. Mishra, driving the car, was found in possession of a country-made pistol, while Ajay had two live cartridges," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North, Nidhin Valsan, during a press conference.

The DCP said that the suspects were on a mission to eliminate a rival gang member Chota after receiving threats from the Gogi Gang.

They had armed themselves with weapons, including hockey sticks and baseball bats, and were actively searching for their target, Valsan added.

Mishra during interrogation disclosed his connection to the Ankit Sersa gang, revealing that he had once studied with the gang leader's brother.

"Influenced by Sersa, Mishra formed his own faction in Narela which engaged in extortion and violence. The duo had previously attacked outside a house damaging the complainant's car, which led to a police complaint," the senior officer said.

