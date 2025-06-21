New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police has taken action against Zoya Khan, the third wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, booking her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), said the police.

Zoya Khan is accused of running her husband's organised crime syndicate in Delhi.

Also Read | President Murmu Birthday: President Droupadi Murmu Breaks Down in Tears As Visually Impaired Students Sing on Her Birthday, Says 'They Sang From Their Heart' (Watch Videos).

Zoya Khan was arrested in February this year in connection with a drug trafficking case. She was also interrogated on several cases, including the murder of a businessman at the Farsh Bazar area last year and the murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in Greater Kailash, in South Delhi. The police alleged that she was operating Hashim Baba's gang while he was lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Special Cell will seek Zoya Khan's custody for further interrogation next week, said the police.

Also Read | Yoga Leads People on Journey Towards Oneness, Marks Beginning of Ancient Practice Where Inner Peace Becomes Global Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

Hashim Baba is an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was involved in several cases, including murder and extortion. He married Zoya Khan in 2017 while out on bail.

Baba was arrested in 2020 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

In February this year, the Special Cell arrested Zoya Khan in the Nadir Shah murder case.

While seeking remand, the Delhi Police had asserted that uncovering the broader conspiracy and determining Zoya Khan's involvement in the crime was imperative.

During the hearing, Zoya Khan's lawyer had contended that her name was not mentioned in any of the disclosures of the arrested accused. He had also pointed out that Zoya had cooperated with the investigation on two occasions when summoned by the investigative agency.

Zoya Khan had stated, "My only crime is that I am the wife of Hashim Baba. I am not involved in any of the previous cases against him." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)