New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): In a major bust of cyber-extortion, a joint team of PS DBG Road and PS Cyber, Central District, Delhi Police arrested three men, including a London School of Economics graduate, for allegedly trying to extort money through international WhatsApp calls and cryptocurrency payments, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, who allegedly posed as associates of a notorious gangster to instil fear, were traced to Thailand before being apprehended on their return to India, they said.

According to police, the case came to light after a complainant approached PS DBG Road, reporting that he had received a threatening WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller identified himself as a well-known gangster, demanded money, and even sent a cryptocurrency QR code for payment. The threat escalated when the complainant was warned that his children would be shot if the demand was not met.

Based on the complaint, a case under Section 308(4) BNS was registered at PS DBG Road, and a joint investigation was launched by PS DBG Road and PS Cyber of the Central District.

The technical team swung into action using advanced & paid cyber tools, traced the suspected International WhatsApp call & the origin of the QR Code sent to the complainant, for the receipt of extortion money to Thailand. The previous crypto-transaction was analysed using advanced cyber tools in coordination with i4C, MHA, and the suspects were successfully tracked down in Thailand, they said.

Meanwhile, surveillance teams in India monitored the suspects' local addresses. As soon as the suspects returned from Thailand, they were immediately apprehended. The accused have been identified as (1) Sumit, resident of West Punjabi Bagh, Delhi; (2) Prince, resident of Roshanara Road, near Pulbangash, Delhi; and (3) Nitish, resident of DLF Capital Green, Moti Nagar, Delhi - a master's graduate from the London School of Economics (LSE), police said.

Two mobile phones used for generating crypto QR codes and making international WhatsApp calls were also recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were all heavily debt-ridden and sought an "easy way" out of their financial troubles. Sumit, who works in the jewellery business and was acquainted with the complainant's family, allegedly orchestrated the plan. To create fear, the trio used the name of a well-known gangster. The accused conspired in India, travelled to Thailand to evade detection, purchased an international SIM card, and used it to place WhatsApp calls, police added. (ANI)

