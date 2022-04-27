New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men allegedly involved in betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL), officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Deepak (39), resident of Budh Vihar area, and Tarun (33) and Dinesh Khatri (24), both residents of Rithala area here, they said.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Five mobile phones, one laptop, one LED television and Rs 1,09,260 in cash were recovered from the possession of the accused, who were nabbed from Rohini's Vijay Vihar area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said specific inputs were received on April 26 about the online IPL betting racket in Vijay Vihar area.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 26th Roza of Ramadan on April 28 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

"A police team conducted a raid inside a residential building in Rithala where Tarun, Deepak and Dinesh were found indulging in IPL betting on the match being played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers, Bangalore," he said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Delhi gambling Act at Vijay Vihar police station and all the three accused have been arrested, he added.

Initial investigation suggested that the betting racket was being run by a person named Bobby, the owner of the building who is presently absconding, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)