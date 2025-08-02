New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The District Investigation Unit (DIU) of the Outer District Police has successfully dismantled a counterfeit jeans operation, apprehending three individuals and confiscating a substantial quantity of imitation Levi's jeans along with associated labels, said an official.

According to the release, a team of police officials conducted raids at three locations in Kirari Suleman Nagar and recovered 684 fake Levi's jeans, 350 loose Levi's labels, and 3 sewing machines.

The three accused persons, Sharif (29), Javed (35), and Salman (29), were found to be involved in the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit products bearing the trademarks of Levi's and other brands. They were arrested on the spot and charged under sections 103/104 of the Trade Marks Act.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network of counterfeit jeans suppliers and manufacturers.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 103/104 of the Trade Marks Act and arrested all three accused persons. (ANI)

