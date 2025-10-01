New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): A gang of cyber fraudsters allegedly duping people in the name of providing jobs at Indigo Airlines was busted by the Cyber police station, North, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Raja Banthia, stated that a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and the investigation has been initiated.

Based on technical analysis, a raid was conducted, and the accused, Azad Khan and Ajay, were apprehended. They provided fake letters and airport gate passes to the victims, deceiving them, DCP said.

The mobile phone and SIM used in the crime have been recovered, he added.

Further investigation is in progress, DCP added. (ANI)

