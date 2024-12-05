New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested five persons for allegedly selling stolen or snatched mobile phones online using fake documents, officials said on Thursday.

The accused used fake documents, including counterfeit bills and SIM cards, to hide the origin of the stolen devices, police said.

"The breakthrough came after a woman on October 29 lodged a complaint claiming two men on a motorcycle snatched her mobile phone and purse when she was returning home on her scooter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A probe led the police to a gang involved in stealing mobile phones and selling them online using forged documents, the DCP said.

"To legitimise the transactions, they created fake bills. The counterfeit documents were prepared by one of the gang members named Akhil, while Abdul Alim alias Nihal acted as a mediator who facilitated the deals using bank accounts provided by one of their aides named Kapil," the officer said.

On November 27, police received a tip-off about Anuj, one of the gang members allegedly involved in selling a stolen mobile phone online.

Accordingly, police laid a trap in Mahavir Enclave and arrested Anuj. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime and revealed the names of his accomplices, the DCP said.

"Four individuals were arrested subsequently -- Deepak, who supplied stolen phones, Akhil, who created fake documents, Alim, who managed communications, and Kapil, who provided bank accounts used for the transactions," the office said.

One stolen mobile phone along with a fake bill was recovered from the possession of one of the accused, the DCP said.

All five accused are unemployed bachelors living in Mahavir Enclave and Uttam Nagar, the officer said.

