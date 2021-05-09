New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday intensified the manhunt for businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the recovery of over 500 oxygen concentrators from his restaurants and conducted multiple raids in neighbouring states, officials said.

It is suspected that Kalra has left Delhi along with his family, the police said.

Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, 105 oxygen concentrators were recovered from two upscale restaurants in south Delhi's Khan Market area. The restaurants are owned by Kalra.

On Saturday, the police transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

On Thursday, 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered from another restaurant owned by Kalra and a farmhouse in south Delhi. Four men were arrested during the raids.

The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company.

Kalra has been absconding since the raids and his mobile phone is switched off, according to police.

