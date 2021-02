New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A Delhi Police constable was found injured in the Bhalswa Dairy area on Thursday evening.

"A Delhi Police Constable was injured after three unidentified persons fired at him in Bhalswa Dairy area at around 6.15 pm on Thursday," read a statement by Delhi Police.

"Search for accused is underway," Delhi Police informed. (ANI)

