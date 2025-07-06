New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A team of Crime Branch cracked down illegal trade of Chinese Manjha and nabbed three with huge consignment in three separate operations, huge Consignment of 1226 Rolls of banned 'Chinese Manjha' recovered with first action on June 26 at Kamla Market, second action on 27 June at Jeevan Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi and third action on July 5 at Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad, Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Police said that three separate FIRs were registered by the Crime Branch, and three accused have been arrested.

With Independence Day (15th August) and Raksha Bandhan approaching, the Delhi Police has launched a special drive to curb the sale and use of hazardous Chinese Manjha -- a nylon-based kite string that has caused numerous injuries and fatalities involving people, birds, and animals.

Based on specific intelligence, a team from the Crime Branch apprehended an accused, Raju Chauras

ia (S/o Jeewanlal Chaurasia, age 51), and recovered 922 rolls of banned Chinese Manjha from a godown/shop in Jeewan Park, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. The premises are owned by the accused.

A case was registered under FIR No. 160/2025, U/S 223 (B) BNS & 5/15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, at PS Crime Branch, Delhi.

A trap was laid in Jeewan Park, Uttam Nagar, and Raju Chaurasia was apprehended. Although he initially attempted to mislead the police, a thorough search of his premises led to the recovery of 922 rolls of Chinese Manjha.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was selling the banned string offline to known shopkeepers and online via social media platforms like Facebook. He was drawn into the trade by the high profit margins.

922 rolls of banned Chinese Manjha were recovered. The accused has been identified as Raju Chaurasia (51). A team from the Central Range, Crime Branch, Delhi, apprehended Areeb Khan (resident of Daryaganj, Delhi, age (22) while he was attempting to sell banned Chinese Manjha in Central Delhi.

Following a string of fatal incidents caused by Chinese Manjha, Crime Branch teams were tasked with closely monitoring its illegal sale across Delhi NCR.

Specific information was received by SI Birpal Singh regarding the illegal sale/purchase of nylon-based Chinese Manjha in Central Delhi. Based on this input, a raid was planned and executed by a team.

A trap was laid in Kamla Market, where Areeb Khan was apprehended carrying 4 large cartons containing 248 rolls of Chinese Manjha, police said.

In another case, 248 Rolls of Banned Chinese Manjha. The accused has been identified as Areeb Khan.

In the third case, the accused has been identified as Danish.

Following a string of fatal incidents caused by Chinese Manjha, Crime Branch teams were tasked with closely monitoring its illegal sale across Delhi NCR.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

