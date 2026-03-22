Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Manav Thakkar and Yashaswini Ghorpade emerged as the new national champions after winning the men's and women's singles titles, respectively, at the 87th National Table Tennis Championships, which concluded in Indore on Saturday.

According to Olympics.com, the top seed Manav Thakkar produced a commanding performance in the men's singles final, defeating Jeet Chandra 4-1 (11-2, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3) to secure his maiden national title.

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Thakkar dominated the early exchanges, racing through the first two games before Jeet staged a brief comeback in the third. However, the top seed quickly regained control to close out the match in style.

In the women's singles final, eighth seed Yashaswini Ghorpade also claimed her first national crown after edging past third seed Syndrela Das in a thrilling seven-game contest. Ghorpade won 4-3 (11-6, 12-14, 11-5, 9-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-8), holding her nerve in the decider after both players exchanged momentum throughout the match.

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The mixed doubles title went to Ankur Bhattacharjee and Suhana Saini, who registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Aniket Bose and Sampriti Roy in the final.

In men's doubles, Jeet Chandra bounced back from his singles final defeat to partner Anirban Ghosh to the title, overcoming Ronit Bhanja and Preyesh Raj Suresh 3-2 in a closely-contested encounter.

The women's doubles crown was claimed by Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee and Kausani Nath, who defeated Avisha Karmakar and Nandini Saha 3-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, Divyanshi Bhowmick was awarded the D Vishwa Trophy for her impressive run to the quarter-finals at the championships.

The tournament marked the 87th edition of the National Table Tennis Championships, showcasing emerging talent alongside established names on the domestic circuit.

National Table Tennis Championships 2026 winners list* Men's singles: Manav Thakkar

* Women's singles: Yashaswini Ghorpade

* Men's doubles: Jeet Chandra/Anirban Ghosh

* Women's doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Kaushani Nath

* Mixed doubles: Ankur Bhattacharjee/Suhana Saini. (ANI)

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