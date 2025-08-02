New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday filed an additional supplementary charge sheet against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in a case of alleged Model Code of Conduct violation.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia took the supplementary charge sheet on record. The copy of the charge sheet is supplied to the counsel for the accused. Mattar is now listed on August 8 for a further hearing.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Government Bans Display of Political Symbols in Schools.

This matter is at the stage of arguements on framing of charges. On the last hearing, the Delhi police had filed a reply received from X, along with the additional supplementary charge sheet.

The court was informed that the investigation related to the X post is completed. On May 27, the court had rapped Delhi police over inadequate investigation in a matter related to a tweet that Mishra allegedly posted.

Also Read | Reserve Bank of India Likely To Keep Repo Rates Unchanged in Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meet on August 6: Report.

On March 7, the sessions court had dismissed the revision filed by Mishra against the summons issued to him. He had challenged the Cognisance and Summoning order of the trial court. An appeal is now pending before the High Court.

The trial court had taken Cognisance of the charge sheet in an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct in 2020.

It is alleged that Kapil Mishra had made a statement in January 2020 when the model code of conduct was in force.

"The word 'Pakistan' is very skillfully weaved by the revisionist in his alleged statements to spew hatred, careless to communal polarisation that may ensue in the election campaign, only to garner votes," the court had said while dismissing the revision. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)