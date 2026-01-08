New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday disposed of a complaint alleging public property defacement case against Arvind Kejriwal and others, after noting that an FIR is registered and an untrace report has been filed.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal disposed of the Complaint filed by Shiv Kumar Saksena after noting that an FIR has already been registered and an untrace report has already been filed by Delhi police.

"Record shows that FIR at Police Station Dwarka South, has already been registered in the present matter and untrace report has been filed which is listed for today for consideration," ACJM Neha Mittal recorded in the order of January 7.

During the hearing, it was submitted by legal aid counsel (LAC) for the complainant that some of the pages in the copy of untrace report received by him are not legible. He requested that a fresh soft copy of the untrace report be provided to him.

Investigation officer submitted to provide e copy of the untrace report within 3 days to the complainant.

The court has granted an opportunity to file a protest petition. The matter has been listed on January 22. Delhi police filed an untrace report on December 4, 2025.

Earlier the investigation officer (IO) on October 29 submitted before the court that former MLA Gulab Singh and Nitika Sharma have been interrogated, whereas, Arvind Kejriwal could not be interrogated as he is not in Delhi. Therefore, some more time required to conclude the investigation.

On September 29, the court had granted time to the IO to conclude the investigation.

On August 11, Forensic science laboratory (FSL) filed a FSL result of a CD in a case of public property defacement against former CM Arvind Kejriwal and two others.

Delhi police was investigating the case after registering an FIR pursuant to the order of the Rouse Avenue court. An FIR had been registered in this case against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, ex MLA Gulab Singh, MCD councillor Nitika Sharma.

The court on March 11, directed Delhi police to file an FIR on a complaint filed against former CM Arvind Kejriwal, former MLA Gulab Singh and MCD councillor Nitika Sharma in a matter related to defacement of public property in Dwarka area in 2019.

On March 28, 2025 police had informed the court that they have registered an FIR on a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and others. The complainant has alleged Violation of defacement of the public property Act in Dwarka area.

This direction was passed on a complaint filed by one Shiv Kumar Saksena. The court had said that the court is of the considered opinion that the application under section 156(3) Cr.P.C. deserves to be allowed. (ANI)

