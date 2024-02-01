New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,397.98 crore in the interim Budget for 2024-25, a decrease of 4.47 per cent from the last fiscal, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the interim Union Budget for 2024-25.

The Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by the Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication networks in NCR mega cities and a model traffic system.

Upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure and training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, are some of the other works which come under the remit of the Delhi Police.

For the financial year 2023-2024, the budget allocated to the law enforcement agency was Rs 11,932.03 crore. However, it was revised to Rs 11,940.33 crore for the same period.

