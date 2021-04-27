New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police are assisting citizens during the prevailing COVID pandemic in the country by providing food, assisting in Oxygen transportation and in several other ways.

Providing food to hungry families

During the current pandemic situation and ongoing lockdown, it is becoming difficult for poor people to survive, especially those who are hand to mouth and have to earn their bread and butter daily. On April 26, Inspector KP Malik, Jamia Nagar received a telephone call from someone regarding some families facing scarcity of food to feed themselves in Tauba Colony Jugggi area in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Immediately, a team from PS Jamia Nagar led by SHO Jamia Nagar reached the said jhuggi area and distributed 50 packets of dry ration (containing 1 kg pulses, 1.5 kg rice, 1.5 kg atta, 0.5 kg sugar, 1 kg tea, half a kg Mustard oil, Turmeric powder, red pepper and salt each) to such needy families.

Providing Oxygen

Green Corridor for Oxygen truck leading to AIIMS

On April 26, information was received at Police Station Alipur Delhi that a truck/container, which was carrying 10,000 litres oxygen was stuck on Singhu Border and the same was scheduled to arrive at AIIMS Hospital at the earliest due to lack of oxygen cylinders in Delhi Hospitals in present COVID-19 scenario.

On receipt of this information, Station House Officer (SHO) Alipur, along with ERV staffs, HC Madan with available motorcycles on patrolling rushed to Singhu Border without wasting a single minute and found the truck stuck due to some vehicles movements. Thereafter, the police staff showing their efficiency and presence of mind, cleared the way of the container and then successfully passed the container with safety. This prompt action of THE police provided help saving hundreds of lives and brought smiles to the faces of family who were waiting for oxygen in AIIMS.

Narela Police Station's Head Constable donates blood 39th time

HC Shankar, presently posted at Police Station, Narela has become a hero for donating regular blood and plasma for many patients and COVID patients during this pandemic situation all over Delhi. He has donated his plasma for COVID patients three times since he became COVID positive and recovered in January this year. Till now he has donated blood and platelets to patients 39 times. Moreover, he and his two friends namely Ravinder Dhariwal and Amit Phogat (both are personnel in Delhi Police) have been running a Delhi police Blood Donation Group on Whatsapp and Twitter and serving the needy people continuously. They have proved the truth of the words in the logo 'Dil ki Police, Delhi Police'.

In many other incidents, Delhi Police assisted in the working of COVID warriors. (ANI)

