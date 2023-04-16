New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena on Sunday flagged off 250 Delhi Police vehicles that will add to the force's mobility amid ever-increasing operational requirements, officials said.

The newly procured vehicles, including 100 Maruti Suzuki Ertigas and 150 Mahinda Boleros, were flagged off from Baansera, a lush green asset created on the banks of the Yamuna near Sarai Kale Khan, they said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved the procurement of 850 light motor vehicles as "fresh authorisation" for the Delhi Police to supplement its existing fleet, the officials said.

According to the police, the fleet added on Sunday is the first tranche of the 850 vehicles that comprise 300 Ertigas, 200 Boleros, 100 Mahindra Scorpios and 250 Toyota Innovas. The remaining vehicles will be added gradually.

These vehicles, to be deployed strategically across the national capital, will ensure swifter mobility of the police besides improving the Delhi Police's visibility and enhancing the efficiency, the police said.

