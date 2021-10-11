New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has intensified patrolling and increased visibility in crowded areas, including markets and malls, across the national capital in view of the festive season, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said in high footfall and crowded areas, the police are also conducting anti-sabotage checks and deploying extra pickets in vulnerable areas.

The move comes after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana instructed DCPs to renew emphasis on anti-terror measures, enhance police visibility on the ground and intensify night patrolling across the national capital.

These directions were given during the first crime review meeting held on Saturday since the major reshuffle in the force following which the new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) joined their respective districts.

"It is a joint exercise to take public along with police. Audio tapes are also being run to caution people. Mock drills are underway.

"Meetings along with the RWAs and MWAs are underway and they are also being sensitized. Security auditing is also underway with RWA and MWA," the officer said.

Another senior official said night patrolling has also been increased.

"We have increased night patrolling and pickets have been put up in vulnerable areas. The dark spots are also being checked. Tenant verification is being done across the city. The verification of cyber cafés, SIM card vendors and second-hand car dealers are also underway.

"We are also extensively checking the parking lots across the city, including metro and mall areas. The high footfall markets where the owners of the shop put their goods outside the shops are also being sensitized and they are asked to place more CCTV cameras due to security reasons so that more area will be covered," the official said.

A general 'gasht' (night domination exercise) was organised in western range on Monday from 1 am to 4 am. During the exercise, the patrolling and other staff were briefed about the importance of night deployment, enhancing police visibility in dimly-lit areas and secluded stretches/areas, police said.

The staff of newly integrated mobile police vans (MPVs) which have been subsumed into the district police was also briefed and sensitized about their role of being the first responders. It shall be their task to ensure prompt and effective response to all types to PCR calls assigned to them, the polce said.

They also have to be on the move during lean activity periods and maintain visibility on the routes provided to them, police said.

The importance of anti-terror measures and ensuring prompt action on any such suspicious activity reported along with tenant and servant verification and various other verifications was stressed during the briefings, police said.

The two-wheeler patrolling teams were also briefed to ensure alertness and visibility during night hours. They shall also assist in checking of markets and high footfall areas and identify suspicious elements and ensure action through the police station staff, they added.

