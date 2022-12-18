New Delhi, December 18: Traffic in the national capital may be disrupted on Monday due to the "Kisan Rally" by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh at the Ramleela Ground at 11 am, Delhi Police said.

"Bhartiya Kisan Sangh is organizing a Rally regarding "Kisan Garjana Rally" on 19.12.2022 at Ramleela Ground, New Delhi from 11 AM to 06 PM. As per the organizers, around 50-55,000 people are likely to participate through 700-800 buses and 3,500-4,000 private vehicles," a press release from Delhi Police said. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Kisan Garjana Rally on December 19, Check Details Here.

As per the release, there would be as many as eight diversion points - Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk; Minto Road R/L; Aman Gate; Chaman Lal Marg; Delhi Gate, JLN Marg; R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk; Bhavbhuti Marg; and Paharganj Chowk.

Mentioning the traffic restrictions, the police statement said that the diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk; From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg; JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk); R/A Kamia Market to Guru Nanak Chowk; Chaman Lal Marg; Ajmer Gate towards Asaf Ali Road Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate from 9 am tomorrow. Gurugram Traffic Update: Advisory Issued Ahead of ‘Ahir Regiment Protest’; Check Which Routes To Follow for Easy Commuting.

The police have also issued guidelines for the general public suggesting that commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, and Nizamuddin 2 avoid the aforesaid routes. It also said that the people heading towards Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate any possible delays on the route.

"Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads; park your vehicles only at designated parking lots; avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic; In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)