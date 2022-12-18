Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory in view of Kisan Garjana Rally on December 19. Police advised commuters to avoid roadside parking and if possible avail public transport. Commuters have been advised to reach railway station and airport in time. Gurugram Traffic Update: Advisory Issued Ahead of ‘Ahir Regiment Protest’; Check Which Routes To Follow for Easy Commuting

Check Details:

Traffic Advisory On the occasion of Kisan Garjana Rally, being organised at Ramleela Ground on 19.12.22, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/i8fyDt4QQD — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)