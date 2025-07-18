Uttam Nagar (New Delhi) [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man who allegedly died of electrocution in Uttam Nagar's Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital, officials said on Friday.

According to police, a PCR call was received on July 13 from the Hospital, reporting the death of Karan Dev, a resident of Om Vihar, Phase 1A. He was brought to the hospital following an alleged electrocution incident and was declared dead on arrival.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

Initially, the family did not raise any objections and even requested that the post-mortem be waived, the Delhi police claimed. However, due to the relatively young age of the deceased and to rule out any unnatural circumstances, authorities proceeded with a post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the police said.

Three days later, on July 16, the deceased's brother, Kunal, approached the police with suspicion regarding his brother's death. Following this, a preliminary inquiry was conducted.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Tanks 501 Points, Nifty Closes Below 25,000 on Selling in Bank Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows.

Based on the enquiry and the material available during the inquest proceedings, a case has been registered under the appropriate sections, and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)