New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Crime Branch has captured a fugitive who had been on the run for more than four years. The person, known as Mohd. Ali alias Suja from Khagaria, Bihar, was sought in a robbery and unnatural sex case from 2015.

He got 90 days emergency parole during COVID period but he failed to surrender and jumped the parole in case at PS Anand Vihar, Delhi.

The Case was registered on the complaint wherein complainant alleged that on 30 Nov 2015 he had deboarded a local train coming from Ghaziabad at Anand Vihar Railway Station. He had to go to Nirman Vihar and he was told that the said local train had no stoppage at the nearest railway station Mandawali.

Therefore, as per advice given to him, he was going to Karkardooma Metro Station through a rough road (Katchcha Rasta). When he was passing urine and talking on his mobile phone, all of a sudden, three boys came there and snatched his mobile phone. When the complainant chased them, the robbers stopped running, and two of them caught hold of the complainant, and the third one put his private part in the mouth of the complainant, forcibly.

Thereafter, they gave beatings to the complainant, and one of them had also shown a blade to him. When those boys started running away again, the complainant again chased them, raising hue and cry and two of them were apprehended by the public persons at the spot.

They were handed over to police, and later, the third boy was also arrested at the instance of the other two accused persons, as well as the complainant. Thereafter, a charge sheet was filed in the Court against the accused persons. On December 10, 2019 accused was convicted to 6 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court.

During COVID period, on October 4, 2021 accused was released from jail in pursuant to order of Home (General) Department, Delhi on emergency parole for 90 days, but he jumped the parole and absconded.

The Crime Branch was tasked with maintaining surveillance on Parole Jumpers involved in heinous crimes. As part of this ongoing operation, on May 15, the team received a piece of credible secret information regarding a parole jumper, namely Mohd. Ali alias Suja.

The information also revealed that accused was convicted by the court of Delhi and he obtained emergency parole during COVID period and later jumped the parole. Then accused was traced using advanced technical surveillance and human intelligence and it was found that he had been living under a false identity and frequently changed locations across Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra to evade his arrest.

Crime Branch pursued leads ultimately closing in on the suspect working in a factory at Navalakh Umbre, Pune, Maharashtra.

Undeterred, the officers launched a meticulous search operation at a factory located in Navalakh Umbre, Pune, Maharashtra. The factory was enormous, employing approximately 5,000 workers. After an exhaustive operation lasting 3-4 hours, the team successfully identified and apprehended the accused within the premises.

Following his arrest, the accused was subjected to intensive interrogation, during which he revealed his long-standing efforts to evade law enforcement agencies. It was uncovered that he had been frequently changing his appearance, residential addresses, and mobile numbers to avoid detection. (ANI)

