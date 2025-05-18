New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two robbers and habitual criminals, Ravi alias Karan, aged 32 years, and Akash, aged 30 years. They are both involved in more than 150 previous cases.

Police have recovered one stolen motorcycle, two snatched gold chains, and three stolen mobile phones.

The team conducted an extensive technical investigation and analysed more than 500 CCTV cameras across the South-West, West, and North-West Districts. FRS (Facial Recognition System) was also used for identification.

The accused persons were observed using a two-wheeler and employing various deceptive tactics to evade capture, such as taking multiple rounds in an area before committing the crime, changing clothes after each snatching to avoid identification, riding in a reckless zig-zag manner to blur CCTV footage, and using a helmet while committing a crime.

Upon sustained interrogation, the accused persons admitted their involvement in a recent gold chain snatching case, dated May 8, PS Palam Village, Delhi, and two snatched gold chains were recovered from their possession. Further, three stolen mobile phones were also recovered. Both accused were arrested and produced before the court.

During sustained interrogation, the accused persons confessed that to earn quick money, they used to commit gold chain and mobile phone snatching, and after committing the crime, they would sell the snatched gold chains and mobile phones to different individuals in Delhi. They were going to sell the mobile phones and the gold chain, but were arrested.

Accused Ravi alias Karan resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, aged 32 years, is previously involved in more than 90 criminal cases and is a BC of PS Kirti Nagar.

Accused Akash resident of Shivpuri, West Sagarpur, Delhi, aged 30 years, is previously involved in more than 65 criminal cases, mostly snatching and is a BC of PS Sagarpur. (ANI)

