Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Switzerland on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he will represent the state at the global economic summit focused on discussions around international economic growth and cooperation.

The Chief Minister began his five-day visit with his arrival in Zurich and was later received in Davos by members of the Marathi-speaking community and India's Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu also met with CM Fadnavis upon his arrival. The ministers extended their congratulations to Fadnavis for the recent victory in the Maharashtra municipal elections. This electoral performance remained a central theme during the Chief Minister's interactions with well-wishers and community members throughout the day.

During a welcome program organised by the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal, Fadnavis detailed the state government's initiative to establish the Maha-NRI Forum. He explained that the platform aims to strengthen connections with the global Marathi diaspora.

"The foundation of any true progress lies in preserving our cultural heritage," the Chief Minister said. "Material advancement flows naturally from this cultural strength. We are now embarking on ambitious and concrete plans for Mumbai's development. In the next five years, our Mumbai will stand among the most advanced urban centres globally, surpassing even the capitals of developed nations."

Reflecting on the Marathi presence worldwide, CM Fadnavis observed that Maharashtrians have made their mark across the globe. "Wherever you go, you find the Marathi community progressing with distinction. Their identity is built on hard work and trustworthiness qualities that inspire pride in all of us," he added.

The event also highlighted educational initiatives undertaken by the community. Amol Savarkar, Coordinator of the International Marathi Forum, said that the organisation has started Marathi language classes in several schools across Switzerland.

Commending the initiative, Fadnavis emphasised the importance of preserving the Marathi language and culture for future generations. The reception concluded with traditional rituals, including the ovalan ceremony and the rendition of the Maharashtra State Song.

As Davos prepares to host global conversations on economic progress, Maharashtra's presence there begins with a powerful reminder that cultural roots and material prosperity walk hand in hand. (ANI)

