New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police seized three sophisticated pistols and nabbed one illegal arms trafficker from South Delhi's Hauz Khas area, said Delhi police.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Vikram, alias Mota.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile Internet Suspended in Poonch, Rajouri Amid Massive Anti-Terrorist Operation (Watch Video).

The accused was apprehended on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Crime Branch received a tip-off regarding the arrival of the accused in the Hauz Khas area with the sophisticated pistols after which a trap was laid down and the accused was apprehended, said police.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Only Invited Giriraj Singh to 'Jhatka' Mutton Party on Flight, Says Tejashwi Yadav.

According to the information received, around 16 live rounds of ammunition were also recovered along with the pistols, which seem to be foreign-made.

The police officials are now involved in further investigation to find out the persons who were supposed to get the firearms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)