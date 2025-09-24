New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): A juvenile who fired at a police checking team deployed at an anti-snatching picket was nabbed by the alert staff of Nand Nagri Police Station. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from the accused, police said.

A team comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pramod, Head Constables (HC) Deepak and Rohit, and Constables Jitender and Paramjit was deployed on Wednesday at the anti-snatching picket near TLM Hospital, Nand Nagri.

Also Read | Anil Chauhan To Serve As CDS Chief Till May 2026 As Central Government Extends His Tenure.

The team noticed two suspicious persons on a black motorcycle without a number plate approaching the main road from the Pili Mitti Park side. When signalled to stop, they attempted to flee by taking a sharp U-turn. As the police team chased them, the pillion rider fired at HC Rohit. The bullet missed, and the duo lost balance and fell on the road.

The alert police team overpowered the person who fired at them, while the other managed to escape. The apprehended accused was found to be a minor, aged 16 years. A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and one empty cartridge were recovered from his possession. Upon further verification, the motorcycle was found to have been stolen from PS Narela.

Also Read | 'Businessman Earns As Much as a Doctor': NEET Rank Holder Anurag Anil Borkar Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra After Securing AIIMS Gorakhpur Seat.

Accordingly, a case under Sections 109(1)/221/132/3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station S Nand Nagri. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Patiala House Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi police to produce the CCTV footage and other evidence related to the BMW accident at Dhaula Kuan to support their case. The court has also requested that the defence counsel and public prosecutor submit written arguments. The court is hearing the bail plea of the accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg, after hearing submissions by the counsel for the accused, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for Delhi, and the counsel for the complainant, directed the Delhi police to produce the CCTV footage and other relevant evidence and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday at 2 PM. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)