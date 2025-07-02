New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and Sunlight Colony Police Station, apprehended a notorious interstate robber, Lalit alias Nepali alias Sanjay, following a brief exchange of fire in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi in the early hours of July 2.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mihir Sakaria, based in Lajpat Nagar.

The 32-year-old accused, a resident of Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, sustained a bullet injury in his left leg during the encounter. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital for treatment.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a .32 bore semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

According to police, the operation was initiated based on credible intelligence received by the STF and Sunlight Colony teams about Lalit's movements in South-East Delhi.

The accused, a proclaimed offender in two robbery cases under Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station, was known for his involvement in over 18 criminal cases, including snatching, robbery, and indiscriminate firing. He had previously been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in an armed robbery case registered at the Saket Police Station.

On the intervening night of July 1-2, 2025, specific information indicated that Lalit was moving near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT to change his hideout. A joint team, comprising Inspector Shiv Kumar, Head Constable Rohit Kasana, Constable Rahul from STF, and Sub-Inspector Kuldeep, Head Constables Ravinder and Vikram, and Constable Shankar from Sunlight Colony Police Station, was formed under ACP Sakaria's leadership.

At approximately 1:55 AM, the team intercepted Lalit near the Waste to Wonder Park. When asked to surrender, the accused opened fire on the police, hitting ACP Sakaria's bulletproof jacket. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, injuring Lalit in the leg.

A total of four rounds were fired during the encounter--two by the accused and two by the police. Four empty shells were recovered from the scene. The motorcycle in Lalit's possession was found to be stolen from Sector-24, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered under relevant sections at Sunlight Colony Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Further interrogation is ongoing to uncover additional details about his criminal network and activities. (ANI)

