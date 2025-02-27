New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Delhi police nabbed two snatchers who were involved in bank fraud cases on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, on February 21, a snatching incident which involved a lady Army personnel inside a bank in Dilshad Garden was reported to the police. Case under section of the 304(2) Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) was registered at the GTB Enclave police station.

Acting swiftly, the police team analyzed CCTV footage, which revealed that the accused had arrived in a TSR (three-seater rickshaw). The TSR driver was traced and questioned, revealing that the suspects had traveled from Gokalpuri Metro Station and later returned there after the crime.

With technical surveillance and human intelligence, the team tracked the suspects using multi-layered CDR analysis, identifying them as Mohd. Pravej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, both residents of Maharashtra. On 25th February 2025, both accused were arrested from their rented accommodation, and Rs 21,500 in stolen cash was recovered.

The accused revealed their method of operation--targeting bank customers by deceiving them into believing they received fake or torn currency from the cashier. In the process, they would discreetly steal cash from their victims. Both suspects have a history of involvement in multiple cheating cases. (ANI)

