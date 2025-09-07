New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): After absconding for five years, Crime Branch has arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her sister-in-law , a release said. The accused has been identified as Kaushalya Devi (50), resident of District Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

She was wanted in a murder case related to the death of her sister-in-law, registered under under sections 302, 304B, 498A, 120B, 174A IPC at PS Mandawali, Delhi.

The accused had been absconding and frequently changing her location over the last five years. During this period, she lived secretly in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and was recently residing in a rented accommodation in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

A case was registered at Mandawali police station, Delhi against Kaushalya Devi and her associates. She, along with co-accused, murdered her sister-in-law Neeraj by manual strangulation in Mandawali, Delhi.

During the investigation, two other accused--Ram Avtar and Brahm Singh--were already arrested. However, Kaushalya Devi fled to avoid arrest. Subsequently, she was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the Court vide order dated 23-03-2023.

To trace the whereabouts of the accused, the ER-II, Crime Branch team employed advanced technical surveillance tools, which indicated her presence in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi. Upon analyzing multiple CDRs, it was confirmed that the accused was living in that area.

The accused,currently residing in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, on rent. She is illiterate and works as a labourer in a garment factory at Gyan Mohalla, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi. Preliminary checks revealed that she has no previous criminal involvement.

The team identified the accused's residence in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, and through focused and dedicated efforts, successfully apprehended her from her rented accommodation. She was arrested through Kalandara under Section 35.1(D) BNSS. (ANI)

