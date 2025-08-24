New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Paschim Vihar East Police Station in the national capital conducted a significant fire safety training session on Sunday focusing on enhancing the emergency response capabilities of frontline police personnel. The initiative aimed to equip officers with critical skills to handle fire-related emergencies effectively.

The session was conducted by Dr Rakesh Bhardwaj, President of the Quick Response Disaster and Fire Safety Foundation, under the guidance of SHO Paschim Vihar East.

Also Read | Gaganyaan Mission: Astronauts Selected for India's First-Ever Human Spaceflight Mission Will Be Felicitated Today at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi.

According to the release, during the training, officers were sensitized to modern techniques of fire prevention, evacuation protocols and effective disaster management practices. The practical demonstrations highlighted quick response measures that can make the critical difference in saving lives and property.

A total of 23 police personnel benefitted from the initiative, gaining vital knowledge and hands-on experience to deal with emergencies more effectively.

Also Read | India Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off Odisha Coast (See Pic).

Speaking on the occasion, SHO Paschim Vihar East emphasized that equipping police personnel with fire safety skills enhances not just the safety of the force but also boosts their capability to protect the community in crisis situations.

The training was hailed as a proactive step towards fostering a safer and more resilient society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)