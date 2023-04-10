New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday recovered at least seven country-made grenades in outer Delhi's Holambi Kalan area, officials said.

"Our teams have found seven-eight country-made grenades in Holambi Kalan area and have detained a few suspects in this regard,” a senior police officer said.

The suspects are being questioned to ascertain the source of the grenades and other details, he said.

