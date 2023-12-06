New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi Police has taken several measures to improve law and order situation, like the dynamic identification of crime-prone areas, deployment of police pickets, foot patrolling, PCR Vans and Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha.

"Delhi Police continuously monitors law and order situation in the national capital and has taken various measures to improve it like dynamic identification of crime-prone areas, deployment of police resources including pickets, foot patrolling, PCR Vans and Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), integrated patrolling by local police with PCR staff and traffic police," Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister was responding to a question by AAP member Sushil Kumar Gupta over the law and order situation in the National Capital.

About 6,958 cases of snatching were reported during the year 2023 (upto November 15), against 7,498 cases in the corresponding period of year 2022, which shows a decline of 7.20 per cent. For curbing the menace of snatching, Delhi Police has introduced measures like identification of hotspots of snatching and community policing programmes, the Minister said.

Regarding the question of coordination with neighbouring states, he said to deal with the inter-state movement of criminals, Inter-state Coordination meetings at the police headquarters level are regularly organized for sharing criminal intelligence and inputs about suspected terrorists, sympathizers and harbours hideouts. Besides, such coordination meetings are also held at district DCP level with districts of neighbouring states, Rai added.

Further, Rai informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 13 police stations are running in rented premises in the National Capital and the total rent paid by Delhi police for these police station are 29,67,406.

Rai in a written reply, responding to a question by Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and Amee Yajnik said that Delhi Police carries out the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the National Capital.

In order to enable Delhi Police to carry out its responsibility effectively, the Government provides adequate funds every year as per the requirements projected.

Delhi Police has informed that out of the total 225 Police Stations, only 13 Police Stations are running on rented premises, he added. (ANI)

