Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad had everything fans could ask for: high-octane cricket, a roaring crowd, and a star-studded celebration to wrap up the night.

As India defeated New Zealand in the World Cup final on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the closing ceremony featured an exciting musical lineup with global pop icon Ricky Martin alongside Indian music stars Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh. However, what really stole the show was Martin grooving with full energy to a hit Punjabi track.

The International Cricket Council took to Instagram on Sunday evening to post a video featuring the pop icon. In the clip that has now gone viral, Martin can be seen enjoying the atmosphere inside the stadium as he grooves to Sukhbir's chart-topping track "Oh Ho Ho Ho." Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, the singer can be seen jumping and vibing to the music while fans around him, cheered and danced along.

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to share their reactions to the unexpected crossover of global pop and Punjabi beats.

Sukhbir himself reacted to the clip, writing, "ale ale ale meets oho ho ho!" Social media users joined in the fun, with one fan calling it "such a vibe", while another described it as "a global banger".

At the ceremony, Sukhbir opened the musical segment with his energetic performance of "Oh Ho Ho Ho," instantly getting the massive crowd at the stadium on its feet. Ricky Martin followed soon after, performing several of his hit singles.

On the cricket field, the night completely belonged to India. Powered by strong batting performances from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson, all of whom scored half-centuries, India posted an imposing total of 255 runs. New Zealand struggled in response and were bowled out for 159. (ANI)

