New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): In a historic first, the Delhi Police is set to make a groundbreaking mark in the 75th Republic Day Parade by showcasing its all-women parade and band contingent.

While the Delhi Police has been an integral part of the Republic Day Parade since 1950, this year marks a unique milestone with an exclusively female ensemble.

Leading this distinguished contingent is Shweta K Sugathan, IPS, Additional DCP/North District.

This is her second consecutive year at the forefront of the Republic Day Parade, making her the second woman IPS officer, after Kiran Bedi, to lead this prestigious event, as per official sources.

The journey towards this historic moment commenced in April 2023, when the selection process for women staff began.

After meticulous screening, 350 women personnel were chosen, and rigorous training sessions took place every Friday until October 2023.

From November onwards, regular parade practice sessions were conducted under the guidance of Chief Drill Instructor Inspector Bishan Das Thakur, with 36 years of experience in training parade contingents.

Breaking the norm, Delhi Police expanded its musical repertoire by establishing a new women's brass band to complement the existing women pipe band.

Though establishing a brass band typically takes around two years, the commitment and enthusiasm displayed by the young women personnel, combined with the supportive environment provided by senior officers, made this achievement possible, the sources said.

Notably, W/SI Kiran Sethi, a 57-year-old police officer, volunteered to participate in the band contingent. Her dedication shines, as she not only serves as a guide but also carries the heaviest band instrument.

Earlier on Tuesday, Major General Sumit Mehta said that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes of the parade.

"Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

As per officials, this year's women's participation is very high. Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year.

Meanwhile, the Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Delhi, Dependra Pathak, informed earlier in the day that the Delhi Police has made all the necessary arrangements for the Republic Day event.

"The traffic unit, security unit and district unit have been deployed for the security arrangements. Like every other year, Republic Day is being celebrated with joy and fervour this year," the special commissioner said.

"The Delhi police have a focused responsibility on this special day and the police personnel of the Delhi police have made the security arrangements professionally for this year's celebrations as well," he added.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

