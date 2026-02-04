NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4: SRM University-AP inks a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JK Srivastava Hynfra P.S.A. Ltd to strengthen green hydrogen research and innovation, aligned with Andhra Pradesh's goal to become India's Green Hydrogen Hub by 2030. The university, in collaboration with JK Srivastava Group, will establish a Centre of Excellence in Hydrogen Technologies for research, academic, and scientific knowledge exchange in the field of Green Hydrogen Technologies.

This initiative falls under the Andhra Pradesh state's 2030 goal of producing 1.5 MMTPA of green hydrogen. The project also aims to develop a comprehensive roadmap for hydrogen storage and transportation, develop hydrogen-powered fuel cell-based trains, buses, trucks, etc., establish electrolyser manufacturing capacity of 5GW, and bring down the cost of Hydrogen.

At the Green Hydrogen Summit held at SRM University-AP in July 2025, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, declared Green Hydrogen Valley-Andhra Pradesh, aiming to establish the state of Andhra Pradesh as India's Green Hydrogen hub, in alignment with the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The summit also recognised SRM University-AP as the state nodal agency to execute advanced research in hydrogen technologies for the project.

In its role as the state nodal agency, SRM University-AP is driving the initial phase of green hydrogen development by the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Technologies, foundational R&D capabilities, and collaborative platforms for green hydrogen in partnership with J K Srivastava Hynfra P.S.A. Ltd.

The JK Srivastava Group, in partnership with Hynfra, has made a landmark investment of ₹35,000 crore to establish a green ammonia industry near Mulapeta, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, operational by 2029. Expected to generate over 10,000 jobs, the project marks a major milestone in India's clean energy transition and its growing leadership in the global green hydrogen race. Against this backdrop, SRM AP's collaboration with JK Srivastava Hynfra P.S.A. Ltd will catalyse cutting-edge research, enable industry-ready innovations, and nurture future-ready talent in hydrogen technologies.

Prof. D. Narayana Rao, Executive Director - Research, SRM Group of Institutions and Member Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Green Hydrogen Valley, presented a comprehensive overview of the envisioned objectives of the Green Hydrogen Valley-Andhra Pradesh and the Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Technologies. He highlighted that the Centre will focus on developing high-efficiency catalysts for electrolysis, exploring the feasibility of alternative water sources--including direct seawater electrolysis--advancing novel hydrogen storage solutions, and examining the potential application of hydrogen in powering data centres.

Prof. Rao emphatically mentioned that the Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Technologies being established at SRM AP is an excellent initiative involving the government, industry and the academia.

Highlighting the Government of Andhra Pradesh's Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) policy, Dr Kamalakar Babu, VC & MD, NREDCAP, emphasised that the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, supported by state agencies, is steering Andhra Pradesh towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2047. He described the green hydrogen initiative as a transformative mission driven by strong collaboration between various sectors.

JK Srivastava, Founder & Chairman, JK Srivastava Hynfra P.S.A. Ltd, said, SRM AP's Green Hydrogen Summit strongly aligned with Andhra Pradesh's visionary leadership. Leveraging its vast coastline, the state targets exporting 500,000 tonnes of green ammonia to Europe by 2029. He also said that the Centre of Excellence at SRM AP will demonstrate advanced electrolysers, hydrogen storage, and smart hydrogen-led cities.

Artur Kolakowski, Director, Business Development, JK Srivastava Hynfra P.S.A. Ltd, and Pawel Trojanowski, Business Development Director, Hydrogen Systems, Rockfin, highlighted innovative hydrogen production through advanced electrolysis, renewable-powered systems, along with next-generation storage solutions such as high-pressure systems, liquid hydrogen, and chemical carriers for safe and scalable deployment.

Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP underscored the MoU as a significant step towards integrating hydrogen technologies into academics, research, and leadership training at the University, which is reinforcing SRM AP's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in partnership with industry leaders like the JK Srivastava Group.

Pankaj Srivastava, Director, JK Srivastava Hynfra P.S.A. Ltd, Dr R Premkumar, Registrar, SRM University-AP, Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dean-Research, Prof. GS Vinod Kumar, Associate Dean and Professor, and Dr Pardha Saradhi Maram, Convenor of Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 and Associate Professor, SRM University-AP, also graced the occasion.

