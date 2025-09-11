New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The K-9 canine squad of the Delhi Police has introduced a new official emblem, which serves to acknowledge its operational capacity and enhance the effectiveness of the squad.

The new emblem signifies the elite status and dedicated service of the canine squad in protecting the National Capital. In the future, it will be displayed on uniforms, jackets, and gear of all K-9 Unit personnel, as stated in the official release.

Also Read | Gariaband Encounter: 10 Maoists, Including Senior Leader, Killed; 26 Arrested in Chhattisgarh.

The official emblem of the canine squad (K-9 Unit) at a ceremonial event at Delhi Police Headquarters, in the presence of Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police of Delhi.

The canine squad (K-9 Unit) of Delhi Police, established in 1967, is a premier unit functioning under the administrative control of the Crime Branch. Highly trained dogs of the K-9 Unit are deployed across the capital to assist in crime detection, explosive and narcotics identification, as well as other critical operations requiring precision and speed.

Also Read | Ethanol Blending in Petrol: Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Policy, Calls Controversy 'Paid Politically Motivated Social Media Campaign' (Watch Video).

Recognising the sensitive nature of these animals, the K-9 Unit (canine squad) is maintained with the highest standards of care, ensuring a healthy, hygienic, and stress-free environment that enhances performance and ensures public safety.

The K-9 Unit plays a vital role in law enforcement with several core functions designed to enhance public safety and aid in criminal investigations. Tracker dogs are deployed at crime scenes to meticulously track and recover stolen property or identify suspects through scent evidence, which can be pivotal in solving cases. Explosive detection dogs are utilised for anti-sabotage checks at public venues, VIP and VVIP routes, and high-profile events, ensuring the safety of dignitaries and the general public alike.

Additionally, narcotics detection dogs are tasked with the critical job of identifying illegal substances in various settings, including residences, vehicles, luggage, and on individuals suspected of drug trafficking or possession. Together, these specialised canines significantly contribute to effective policing and community safety.

The canine squad of the Crime Branch currently operates from 10 key locations across Delhi, including: PS Model Town, Chanakyapuri, PS Kalyanpuri, PS Daryaganj, PS Sabzi Mandi, PS Maurya Enclave, Sector-12 R.K. Puram, Sector-16A Dwarka, PS Janakpuri, and Pushp Vihar.

The K-9 unit plays a crucial role in urban security, regularly conducting patrols and anti-sabotage checks at markets, malls, transportation hubs, and key installations.

The K-9 unit is deployed during high-security events, such as Independence Day and Republic Day, as well as visits by national and international dignitaries to various locations, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Supreme Court, Vigyan Bhawan, Hyderabad House, and other strategic venues.

K-9 handlers and dogs train alongside premier institutions such as the NSG, BSF, CRPF, and Delhi Police Academy, constantly upgrading their capabilities in explosive and contraband detection. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)