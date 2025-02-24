New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a property dealer for alleged cheating in connection with a Rs 31-crore south Delhi property deal scam, an official said on Monday.

Accused Ravinder Bainsla, through his company Bainsla Housing Private Limited, allegedly misrepresented himself as the representative of property owner Ashok Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amrutha Guguloth said in a statement.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Tumbles Over 850 Points, Nifty 50 Below 22,500 Amid Broad-Based Weakness and Weak Global Cues.

"The case, registered under sections 406, 420 and 120B of the IPC, was filed on June 14, 2024 on a complaint from M/s Energy Building Solutions Private Limited through Anurag Bajpayee," the statement read.

Bainsla offered to sell a plot in Delhi's Samalkha for Rs 31 crore to the complainant, promising to resolve legal disputes and provide vacant possession.

Also Read | Crypto Scam in Mumbai: Computer Dealer Cheated of INR 1 Crore After Being Lured To Invest in Crypto Trading via Telegram, Case Registered.

The complainant paid Rs 3.7 crore for the deal between December 2021 and February 2022. However, Bainsla failed to deliver on his promises and did not comply with a subsequent settlement agreement, the statement said.

Despite being served a notice to join the probe, Bainsla applied for anticipatory bail, which was denied by a court. He was arrested on February 20.

Bainsla is a post-graduate. He works as a property dealer and assists people in buying or selling disputed properties, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)