New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Following are the precautions medical experts have suggested in the wake of rising pollution in Delhi:
Dos:
-- Wear a mask when stepping out for work, market or other places
-- Wash eyes with water frequently
-- Carry wet wipes while stepping out
-- People having asthmatic condition should carry inhalers
-- Use good-quality air purifiers at home, if one can
Don'ts:
-- Don't venture out early morning for doing exercises or take a walk
-- Keep outdoor activities minimal if having asthmatic, respiratory conditions
-- Don't touch eyes with hands while travelling on road
-- Elderly people should keep indoor as much as possible
-- Don't self-medicate, consult a doctor when necessary
