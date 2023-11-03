New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Following are the precautions medical experts have suggested in the wake of rising pollution in Delhi:

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Many Places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Says Weather Agency.

Dos:

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Announces Candidates for Polls, Akbaruddin Owaisi To Contest From Chandrayangutta; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

-- Wear a mask when stepping out for work, market or other places

-- Wash eyes with water frequently

-- Carry wet wipes while stepping out

-- People having asthmatic condition should carry inhalers

-- Use good-quality air purifiers at home, if one can

Don'ts:

-- Don't venture out early morning for doing exercises or take a walk

-- Keep outdoor activities minimal if having asthmatic, respiratory conditions

-- Don't touch eyes with hands while travelling on road

-- Elderly people should keep indoor as much as possible

-- Don't self-medicate, consult a doctor when necessary

PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)